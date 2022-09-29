Rhea Ripley Comments On Reaction Her Interactions With Dominik Mysterio Get

There are few women in the history of WWE that have been presented like Rhea Ripley: dominant, manipulative, and powerful enough to rival the toughest men in combat. As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has recently converted Dominik Mysterio to the group, causing the generational talent to turn on his father Rey and spiral into a heelish persona. Calling herself Dom's "papi" and choking people out with her legs has led to Ripley earning the attention of a certain subset of fans, which, according to fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, is her goal in those scenarios, and Ripley herself mirrored those sentiments during a coversation with Metro News.

"Oh, I've seen!" Ripley said. "Being a menace is the one thing I really enjoy doing, so I'm loving every second of it ... I mean, I relish in it, I really do. I enjoy every second — especially knowing how worked up everyone's gonna be about it. That just drives me to being more of a menace in a way! But yeah, I love what I do, I am enjoying it!"

While we know that The Judgment Day's Finn Balor will go against Edge in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules on October 8, it's unclear whether other faction members like Priest, Dominik, or Ripley will compete at the pay-per-view. Ripley specifically hasn't competed in an official match since the June 6, 2022 episode of "WWE Raw," when she defeated Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a four-way match to become the number one contender for the "Raw" Women's Championship. However, Ripley never got that title shot, as she revealed after that match that she would be taking a break from in-ring action due to a "brain/teeth" injury.