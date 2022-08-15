Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley Did Recent Move To Make Her 'Creep Fanbase' Go Insane

Throughout the summer of 2022, The Judgement Day – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley — have found themselves locked in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It began when the trio attempted to recruit Dominik to their ranks, but their efforts quickly proved unsuccessful. In response to the junior Mysterio's defiance, The Judgement Day has elected to terrorize him and his father at every turn. One such attack, which involved Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs on "Raw," gained a high level of online attention, especially after she made an eyebrow-raising Twitter post about it.

As it turns out, this viral moment wasn't made up on the fly. According to Priest during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley planned it all out ahead of time, and fully expected it to gain a lot of social media traction among her fans. "She was like, 'Oh my God, my creep fanbase are gonna go crazy over this,'" he recalls her telling him before the moment happened. He adds that the following day, they couldn't help but laugh over the response to it on social media since it was exactly what they expected it to be.

Priest goes on to explain that the intention behind everything he, Ripley, and Bálor do in the ring is to get more eyes on them. Suffice to say, they more than succeeded in this instance while still moving their storyline with the Mysterios along. What The Judgement Day members do on a weekly basis might not be for everyone — even WWE Hall of Fame inductee Road Dogg, in the case of one promo — but it stands to reason that will do little to stop them from experimenting down the line.

