The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest once again invited Dominik Mysterio to join their faction on Monday’s “WWE Raw” as Rey Mysterio stood beside his son.

Balor would again refer to Rey as “a bad father” while urging Dominik to embrace Judgment Day’s vision for him. The in-ring promo segment was held prior to the Balor vs. Mysterio singles match, which Balor won.

"The future of this business will be decided by #TheJudgmentDay and you're welcome to join it, man. Rise with The Judgment Day or fall beside your father." What should @DomMysterio35 do?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AC6FhzeadL — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022

Live-tweeting during the show, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg seemed critical of WWE’s creative team putting all four men in the ring together a week after Judgment Day brutally attacked Rey & Dominik in the backstage area.

Road Dogg believes it’s not a good look for the babyfaces, the Mysterios.

So….. they attack me last week and now they cut a promo right in front of me. Idk my babyface doesn’t look good. #JUSTME #OUDK #WWERaw — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) July 12, 2022

After the match, Judgment Day once again urged Dominik to join the dark side, pointing out how the referee was raising Balor’s hands, and not his father’s.

While WWE has yet to announce the match, all signs point to a Judgment Day vs. Mysterios match at the 7/30 SummerSlam premium live event in Nashville, TN. On last week’s “Raw,” Mysterios defeated Balor & Priest via DQ after Rey pulled a page out of the late Eddie Guerrero’s playbook by playing possum and pretending to have been struck with a steel chair by Balor. This led to Judgment Day ambushing the Mysterios in the backstage segment with a vicious attack.

On a related note, several vignettes have aired in recent weeks hinting at WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s comeback. Edge is expected to return soon to seek revenge on Balor & Priest following The Judgment Day’s betrayal last month. With WWE celebrating Rey Mysterio’s 20-year anniversary at Madison Square Garden later this month, could Edge make his return there?

