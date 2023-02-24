Matt Hardy Thinks AEW Should Focus More On Characters That Connect With The Crowd

AEW continues to entice viewers with the quality of in-ring competition and the diversity of wrestling styles delivered on their programming each week. However, Matt Hardy has offered up a suggestion on how to elevate their product further. "I think if I had one suggestion for [AEW CEO] Tony Khan, I think I would try and focus a little more on the storytelling of the different characters, really highlight every character's journey a lot more," Hardy explained on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Hardy recognized that the current formula lays out an inherently "sports-centric, driven program," which he respects, but he believes an essence of showmanship should be included as well. Hardy admitted he would like to see more characters that the crowd is "connected to" and "emotionally invested in." Part of that storytelling he's hoping to see lies within the portrayal of a talent's progression in the company, showcasing not only their triumphs, but their tribulations as well.

"There's been some great stories," Hardy said, referencing the steady rise of "Hangman" Adam Page as an example. "I would like to incorporate more of that for all characters from the top of the roster to the bottom of the roster." Former WCW President Eric Bischoff previously echoed similar thoughts, stating that AEW has a tendency to not have "sufficient" or "compelling" backstory, or structure, for some of their matches. According to Bischoff, some of the company's "top" matches appear to be prompted by excuses, rather than a "well-crafted story."

