CMLL's La Seductora Leaves Promotion, Retires Due To Health Concerns

Viewers of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre — or CMLL — may have noticed some changes with the promotion recently. One notable example is CMLL titles being defended outside of CMLL, once a rarity, with Rocky Romero bringing the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title everywhere from the Jericho Cruise to Wrestling REVOLVER. There is also some of the roster's old guard departing, including one of CMLL's longest-tenured luchadoras.

This week, in an interview with Box y Lucha (via luchablog), La Seductora announced that she was leaving CMLL on her way to retirement from lucha libre altogether, bringing down the curtain on her 30-year career.

Seductora noted that her retirement was health-related. The 49-year-old contracted COVID-19 last year, which was amplified due to her diabetes. While she returned to work after recovering, she was notably struggling in the ring. Later Seductora would admit that she was unable to train to her previous liking. Her last match transpired on February 5; she, Reyna Isis, and Tiffany defeated La Magnifica, La Vaquerita, and Skadi in trios action.

After working independently for the first ten years of her career, Seductora joined CMLL in 2007. Despite her long tenure, Seductora was never elevated as a top luchadora for the promotion. Her most notable match came in 2014, when she and her partner Princesa Blanca lost their masks and hair respectively to Marcela and Princesa Sugehit. She would go on to lose another hair vs. hair match several years down the road, once again though to Sugehit.