Konnan Praises WWE Segment Involving Santos Escobar And Rey Mysterio

Lucha Libre AAA booker Konnan praised WWE stars Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar for their recent backstage segment during "WWE SmackDown". The segment saw an emotional Escobar approach Mysterio in the locker room to tell him that he saw Mysterio wrestle when he was a kid and "all I ever wanted was to take your legacy and make it mine." But, after both men lost a fatal four-way for the No. 1 contendership to the Intercontinental Championship earlier that night, Escobar wanted to give Mysterio his luchador mask and show him "the ultimate sign of respect."

Mysterio, just as emotional, responded by gifting one of his own masks back to Escobar, and told him he hopes the mask "will let you create your own legacy" before the two men embraced. "That was great," Konnan said on "Keepin' It 100" this week, praising the segment and the two wrestlers. "That just shows when you know how to act, you're going to get over." Konnan said he holds Escobar in high regard after working with him in AAA. Escobar won the AAA Fusión Championship, the AAA Latin American Championship, and the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship while wrestling with the Mexican promotion.

"He was a guy that I could see by his discipline, by how fast he learned, by when I told him to get in shape he didn't give me excuses he did it, and he was easy to deal with, easy to work with, and back then I already knew he was going to be a star," Konnan said. "I'm so happy to see his growth and I'm so happy he's doing something with Rey. Because, like every luchador, Rey is a god to them, so he does respect Rey a lot."