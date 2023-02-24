Backstage News On Whether Mercedes Moné Could Step Through The Forbidden Door Into AEW

Mercedes Moné is a titleholder in New Japan Pro-Wrestling star post-WWE, and it's led many to wonder about her possibly appearing on AEW programming down the line. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that if Moné wants to be featured in the AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this year, she can do so. In terms of doing something more long-term with AEW, Johnson said the sense is that isn't a priority for Moné.

Last month, Dave Meltzer was on "Wrestling Observer Radio" and said he knows people within WWE who strongly believe that Moné will not be wrestling in AEW. He also said part of the reason why Moné isn't exactly gung-ho about AEW is that she'd have to make a long-term commitment.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that Moné is only "on the books" for two more dates with NJPW, and her opponents have already been decided. The first challenger for Moné's IWGP Women's Championship will be AZM at Sakura Genesis on April 8. The next opponent will be Mayu Iwatani for a show in Yokohama, Japan on April 23. Despite being "on the books" for just two more dates, Moné has expressed interest in having a tag team match alongside reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Moné has commented about wanting to go on a world tour, so perhaps there is more in store for Moné past NJPW. Moné told TVInsider that she is a free agent and said she can appear on Impact Wrestling or somewhere in Mexico, Europe, or other parts of the world. She also mentioned AEW and CMLL's NJPW affiliations.