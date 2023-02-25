Blake Christian Vs. Davey Richards Set For April GCW Show

Two weeks ago, it was reported that Davey Richards still hadn't signed a contract extension with Major League Wrestling. If he doesn't do so by spring, he'll become a free agent. Meanwhile, Game Changer Wrestling tweeted yesterday that Richards will face Blake Christian on April 15 at GCW's I Can't Feel My Face.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the former ROH World Champion is leaving MLW anytime soon. Richards, who last wrestled in MLW on February 4 (a loss to Lio Rush), frequently wrestles outside of the promotion. His two most recent matches took place in One Pro Wrestling on February 18 (a loss to Cara Noir) and DEFY Wrestling on February 11 (teaming with Zack Sabre Jr. in a losing effort against Jon Moxley and Schaff).

Christian is riding a three-match winning streak, including a win over Willie Mack in GCW on February 18 that lasted just under half an hour. Christian has made sporadic appearances for AEW, ROH, and Impact Wrestling over the past year. Last month, he unsuccessfully challenged for Claudio Castagnoli's ROH World Championship on "AEW Dark: Elevation."

Christian obviously doesn't have the same track record as the veteran Richards —who has held titles in ROH, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and TNA and is one half of the American Wolves tag team — but given that he's only 25 years old and just started wrestling in 2017, he's got plenty of time to change that.