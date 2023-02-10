Behind-The-Scenes News On Davey Richards' Contract Status

One half of the tag team known as The American Wolves, Davey Richards, has been under contract with Major League Wrestling since last year. However, his contract is set to expire in the spring, as reported by PWInsider. While the 39-year-old has not stated that he is leaving MLW, no new deal has been officially signed. Considering it is only February and spring is still a little bit away, he still may decide to re-sign with the company. If he decides to not re-sign, Richards would have the option to sign with any promotion of his choice.

During his short tenure with MLW, Richards has gotten his hands on championship gold, as he held the MLW National Openweight title for nearly 200 days. Richards originally defeated Alex Kane for the title in June 2022 and defended it successfully four times prior to losing it last month to Johnny Fusion, also known as John Morrison. This is not the first major promotion Richards has held gold in, as he has won the World Tag Team Championships in both Impact Wrestling and ROH throughout his career. Richards most notable accomplishment in wrestling came during his time in ROH, as he held the ROH World Championship for 321 days — originally defeating American Wolves tag team partner Eddie Edwards for the title.

While Richards has not won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship as he did in ROH, he has also picked up major victories against talent such as TJP, Tom Lawlor, and Bobby Fish. Richards' most recent MLW match came on February 4, which saw former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defeat him.