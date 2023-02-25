Drew McIntyre Wants To Face GUNTHER At WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre has his eyes set on GUNTHER and his WWE Intercontinental Championship. The former WWE Champion revealed that he wants to face GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39 during the latest "SmackDown Lowdown."

"It's five weeks until WrestleMania. I want GUNTHER, and I want the Intercontinental Championship," said McIntyre.

During the February 24 edition of "SmackDown," McIntyre came out and watched GUNTHER and the rest of Imperium face Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss. The match ended with Imperium winning. After the match, The Viking Raiders attacked McIntyre from behind.

GUNTHER has been the Intercontinental Champion since defeating then-champion Ricochet on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." His last title defense was on the February 17 edition of "SmackDown," where he retained against Madcap Moss.

Last year at WrestleMania 38, McIntyre defeated Baron Corbin (then known as Happy Corbin), while GUNTHER was not on the card.

So far there have been only three confirmed matches for WrestleMania 39 — the first match will see the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title.

In the second match, WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be defending her title against Asuka, who won the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber match. In the third match, Charlotte Flair will be defending her WWE "SmackDown" title against Rhea Ripley. Ripley is the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

WrestleMania 39 is set for Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2. The event will be taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.