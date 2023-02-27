Buff Bagwell Names His Support System As He Continues Working Through His Sobriety

Buff Bagwell isn't shy when discussing his road to sobriety. Along the way, he's discovered that the most important aspect of his road to recovery has been surrounding himself with good people. While guesting on "Oh... You Didn't Know" with Brian "Road Dogg" James, the former WCW Tag Team Champion spoke about why it can also be a very difficult process for him.

"The very hardest thing to do is to re-pick who your friends are," Bagwell explained to James and Casio Kid. "Because that's what we do, we find people that we're comfortable with and misery likes company," noting that drinkers stay together, workout buddies stick together, those who smoke cigarettes gravitate towards one another, and so on.

Bagwell, who considers himself to be a little over five months sober at this point, has found that crucial support system. "What happened to me is I was very lucky to have an incredible support team," he continued, explaining that his team actually started with his niece — someone who looked to him as more of a father figure early on. Building off that, the people around him became that much more essential.

"When I look around it's Diamond Dallas Page. It's Lex Luger. It's Marc Mero. It's my niece. It's my niece's husband. It's good, solid people that are around me man, and that's what it takes."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

