Dax Harwood Says That Even In WWE NXT, FTR Weren't 'Hunter Guys'

Dax Harwood has had several notable bosses in the pro wrestling industry ranging from Paul "Triple H" Levesque to Vince McMahon and now Tony Khan. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler have put on show-stealing tag team matches across various brands for years, but they haven't always been viewed as the "top guys" they claim to be. Harwood recently spoke to "Inside The Ropes" about how he views his relationship with Levesque in particular.

"I always knew, or at least had a hunch that we were not Hunter guys," Harwood said. "Even when we were at our peak in 'NXT,' we weren't Hunter guys. For example, the two out of three falls match we had with DIY — which has now gone down as maybe one of the greatest tag matches in WWE history — but Hunter, and I don't think I've ever told this, but Hunter wanted that to be a two-straight fall win for DIY. We had to fight for it to get two falls to one." Harwood also recalled when he and Tommaso Ciampa were both banged up, Ciampa received calls from Triple H, but he never did, though he wasn't expecting it.

Harwood clarified that he's okay not being a "Hunter guy," but he does reflect on "Raw 25" in 2018 as a pivotal moment where he fully realized that. It was during The Revival's segment with a reunited DX and Balor Club where Harwood felt they were "buried" after years of being team players in "NXT." The multi-time tag team champion previously stated that Shawn Michaels made fun of him backstage at "Raw 25," while Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was the only one to thank their team for their role in the segment.

