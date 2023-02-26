Bryan Danielson And MJF Segment Announced For 3/1 AEW Dynamite

The March 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" will serve as the go-home show to AEW Revolution, which will emanate from San Francisco on March 5. AEW's first pay-per-view of 2023 is set to be headlined by Bryan Danielson challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man match. After several weeks of build up, we now know Danielson and MJF will speak one more time on Wednesday ahead of their hour-long battle. However, it remains to be seen if they will interact or speak individually as their encounter on February 22 ended in a pull-apart brawl.

At the end of 2022, Danielson made it known that he was setting his sights on AEW's top prize — a title he has only challenged for a few times and has yet to win. MJF agreed to face Danielson at Revolution if he won a series of matches throughout January and February. As it played out, "the American Dragon" did just that and scored consecutive victories over Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, Timothy Thatcher, and RUSH. Revolution will mark Danielson's first crack at the gold since September, while it will be MJF's second defense since winning it at Full Gear.

The March 1 "Dynamite" will also include a pair of title matches as HOOK will defend his FTW Championship against Matt Hardy, while Orange Cassidy puts his AEW All-Atlantic title on the line against Big Bill. A Casino Battle Royale will determine the fourth team to join the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at the pay-per-view, plus an eight-man Face of the Revolution ladder match will take place on TV this year.