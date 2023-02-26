Bayley Says Mercedes Mone's Heart Is Still In WWE, Calls Company Her 'Home'

Since her free agency took effect on January 1, Mercedes Moné seemingly has the whole world in the palm of her hands. With her post-WWE career already off to a hot start in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, many are yearning to see "The CEO" make a statement in other places as well, such as AEW or Impact Wrestling. Some others, though, continue to hold out hope that Moné will return to WWE as her former alter ego, Sasha Banks.

Recently speaking with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Moné's former tag team partner Bayley vowed to "never give up hope" that her friend would make a comeback in WWE. When asked if she thinks it'll happen, Bayley indicated a sense of optimism. "I'll say yes, because this is her home. This is her dream," Bayley said. "I love to see what she's doing and what she's going to be doing over the next few months, and she's going to literally take over the world, take the world by storm. But I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart, I mean me. So, she needs to come back to me. I need her. I need my travel partner."

Following her walkout from "Raw" alongside Naomi last May, Moné proceeded to negotiate her exit from the company. Details of Moné's departure wouldn't emerge until months later, but one important question remained. Did Moné ever consider returning after Paul "Triple H" Levesque seized creative control?

"Honestly, I don't know," Bayley admitted. "She's a little private about that stuff. We talk about a lot, but she's very private when it comes to that situation, you know?"