Seth Rollins Originally Slated For WrestleMania Title Match

While the direction for Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39 appears to be a singles match against Logan Paul, that wasn't always the plan. According to a report from Fightful Select, Rollins was originally slated to be involved in a title match at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" against either Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Plans are constantly changing in WWE, particularly regarding WrestleMania, and since November a lot of reshuffling has taken place involving those three men. WWE clearly had plans to split the titles that Roman Reigns is currently holding, and Rhodes was an option for both of them and was always slated to win the men's Royal Rumble match this year. TBA/Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Universal title was listed as one match idea, while Rhodes/McIntyre facing Rollins for the WWE Championship was the other.

Of course, it has been widely reported that WWE was holding out on a possible return for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to compete against Reigns, which was likely the 'TBA' option. However, when that didn't pan out, WWE opted to keep both titles on the "Tribal Chief" so that Rhodes could compete for them. This is because the partnership between McIntyre and Sheamus ended up taking off, while Rollins was then moved into a program against Paul, therefore the extra title match was scrapped.

Rollins has been building to his 'Mania match since the Royal Rumble, which saw him eliminated by Paul. The YouTube star followed that up by costing Rollins the United States Championship at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event. Meanwhile, when it comes to McIntyreM he made it clear this week that he has his eyes firmly on the Intercontinental Championship.