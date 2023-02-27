Carmella Highlights Undefeated Singles Record Against Asuka Ahead Of WWE Raw Match

Carmella is set to go one-on-one with Asuka on "WWE Raw" tonight. The inaugural winner of the women's Money in the Bank briefcase appears to be feeling confident heading into the clash. Reacting to a post by WWE on social media questioning if she would be ready for her battle against the Japanese star this evening, Mella wrote, "Fun fact: Asuka has never defeated me in a one on one match.... Soooo maybe you should be asking HER if she's ready for ME."

Looking back on previous encounters between the pair, Carmella first scored a televised victory against Asuka at the Money in the Bank premium live event in 2018 to retain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. The duo would collide in a rematch the following month at Extreme Rules, with the "Queen of Staten Island" again picking up the win. Since then, both wrestlers have only performed against each other in multi-person matches. Regarding non-televised bouts, Asuka has defeated Carmella six times; her first triumph against Mella came on a 2015 "WWE NXT" house show in Sheffield, England.

Carmella and Asuka last came to blows nine nights ago during the Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender for the "Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. "The Empress of Tomorrow" lastly eliminated the four-time WWE 24/7 Champion to punch her ticket to the big two-night event in April. Last week, Mella claimed she would deliver "one hell of a receipt" to Asuka for costing her a shot at Bianca Belair in Los Angeles. Carmella returned to WWE earlier this month following a lengthy absence due to injury.