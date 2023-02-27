GUNTHER Reportedly In Line For Future WWE World Title Push

Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER may be set for a huge year. According to Give Me Sport, who were supposedly provided details by WrestleVotes, the Austrian-born star could be "next in line" for a major world title run. The so-called wrestling insider indicated they "expect" to see the Imperium leader at the top of the card by the summer. GUNTHER is reportedly highly thought of behind the scenes, especially after his Intercontinental title clash with Sheamus at Clash at the Castle last year. The report claims WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque "loves him" and that others – including "Road Dogg" Brian James and WWE producer Jason Jordan – have similar feelings.

It was claimed last year that WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was not a fan of GUNTHER. However, Levesque was open to giving him a shot after he took charge of the company's creative last summer, with the 35-year-old now expected to remain in the promotion for the next decade or so. Last month, "The Game" called GUNTHER "a star" and described him as "a special talent" following his performance in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match; he entered the bout as the number one entrant and was last to be thrown over the top rope.

GUNTHER made his WWE debut in January 2019 as WALTER on the now-defunct "NXT UK" brand. He would win the "NXT UK" Championship at "NXT" TakeOver: New York three months later by ending Pete Dunne's (now the Brawling Brutes' Butch) 685-day reign as champion. GUNTHER went on to hold the gold for a record-setting 870 days. He was moved to WWE's main roster in April 2022 and became the Intercontinental Champion two months later.