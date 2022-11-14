Triple H Reportedly High On WWE Star Vince McMahon Didn't Like

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the creative direction of WWE as the company's Chief Content Officer there have been a number of noticeable changes from what the previous shot-caller, Vince McMahon, used to do. WarGames is coming to WWE, the 24/7 Championship was retired, and a bunch of previously released wrestlers have been brought back into the mix such as Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman. Triple H certainly has been putting his stamp on how things operate, and that also includes putting wrestlers in the spotlight who the previous creative regime did not hold in high regard.

According to wrestling insider WrestleVotes (via Give Me Sport), one such Superstar who fits the bill — GUNTHER. "GUNTHER is going to be around for a long time. He's got real potential as a heel, and he's going to be here for 10/12 years," stated WrestleVotes. "He's going to open some shows, he's going to close some shows, but he's just going to be a solid match every night. That's what Hunter sees in him right now."

GUNTHER tore the house down in Cardiff, Wales with Sheamus at Clash At The Castle — a match that WWE itself has acknowledged as a "Match of the Year" candidate — and WrestleVotes claims "people are starting to understand what he is" now, with that match apparently helping. "Hunter likes him, and he's going to give him a shot," they reported.

The Imperium leader has made a good showing on the main roster since capturing the Intercontinental Champion, but had things not changed behind the scenes in WWE, it appears that might not have been the case though. This is because the former WWE Chairman was apparently not a fan of the former "NXT UK" Champion, particularly because of a July 4 match on "WWE Raw" against R-Truth. "I know that Vince McMahon just didn't like what he saw on 'Raw' and was over him, like legitimately wanted to bury him, go back to 'NXT,' that type of stuff," stated WrestleVotes.