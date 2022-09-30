Michael Cole And Other WWE Commentators Can Reportedly Use Banned Phrase Again

In the past, different words, phrases, and even certain moves were banned from usage on any WWE programming under the watch of Vince McMahon. The piledriver is the most notable wrestling maneuver forbidden in the company, with its last delivery coming in a "Monday Night Raw" match between CM Punk and John Cena in 2013. As far as verbiage, commentators were forbidden from referring to hospitals, calling them "local medical facilities" instead, and "wrestling" was famously outlawed in favor of "sports entertainment." However, with McMahon now gone, certain words have started to resurface, such as "wrestling," which was used in a Drew McIntyre promo in August.

But more may be coming off the Do Not Say list, with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reporting that the phrase "Match of the Year" — which Dave Meltzer stated had previously been a no-no — back in play for announcers. The terminology will be used to describe GUNTHER vs Sheamus' brutal and violent battle over the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle in the lead-up to their rematch on the season premiere of "SmackDown" on October 7 and beyond.

Prior to that highly anticipated redo, Sheamus, along with fellow Brawling Brutes Butch and Ridge Holland, will take on all of Imperium — GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci — in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules. This will be Sheamus' second Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. He lost the first to Drew McIntyre to determine who would face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.