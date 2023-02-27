AJPW Announces Free Streaming Of Entire February 27 Shinkiba Tournament

Once one of the biggest promotions in the world, All Japan Pro Wrestling is long removed from its glory days under the direction of founder and wrestling legend Giant Baba, and stars such as Dory Funk Jr., Jumbo Tsruta, Stan Hansen, Steve Williams, Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa, Akira Taue, and Toshiaki Kawada. Even still, All Japan continues forward, and they're doing so by making their most recent show available for all.

On Twitter Sunday evening, the international Twitter account for All Japan tweeted out the following announcement:

"Breaking news ... February 27 Shinkiba Tournament. Free stream of all matches on All Japan Pro-Wrestling TV!!" The matches will start streaming at 4:30 PM ET/3:30 PM CT in America, 9:30 in the UK, and 18:30 in Japan.

The Shinkiba event has already taken place earlier this morning. Among the talents featured were former six time Triple Crown Champion and ace of All Japan, Kento Miyahara, as well as Minoru Suzuki, SUWAMA, and former Dragon Gate star and current All Japan World Junior Heavyweight Champion Naruki Doi. The show featured Doi, Suzuki, and Hokuto Omori take on Miyahara, Rising HAYATO, and Kotaro Suzuki in six man tag-team action.

Despite trailing New Japan Pro-Wrestling, World Wonder Ring Stardom, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and Dragon Gate in terms of business, All Japan recently was in the news following Miyahara losing the Triple Crown Championship to New Japan's Yuji Nagata. With the victory, Nagata joins the recently retired Keiji Muto, Kensuke Sasaki, Yoshihiro Takiyama, and Satoshi Kojima as the only five men to hold the IWGP Heavyweight, GHC Heavyweight, and Triple Crown Championships.