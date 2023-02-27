Brian Gewirtz Recalls Creative Tension Between Triple H And Vince McMahon In WWE

"Young Rock" Executive Producer Brian Gewirtz is relieved to be producing a show with fewer headaches and stresses. On a recent episode of the "The Hall of Fame" podcast with Booker T, Gewirtz explained the hectic circus that was producing WWE programming under Vince McMahon's watch.

"Usually the method was we would work with Vince, he would tell us what he wanted to do," Gewirtz explained. "I would get the call from Stephanie Sunday night right before going to TV, talking about Triple H's displeasure with it." Gewirtz said that sometimes the displeasure was warranted, sometimes it wasn't, but either way, they would "figure it out at the show," as that was simply common practice under McMahon's creative direction.

"Vince, he is who he is. He wasn't always a patient man," Gewirtz continued. "He was very much in the now." Gewirtz's best example was one episode of "WWE Raw" that McMahon wanted to end with Triple H looking at Kane and saying "Kane, you're a murderer." Gewirtz says he asked McMahon where the story was going, but there was no follow-up plan with McMahon answering "You're the ones that write this" before hanging up. That would lead to the infamous and much-maligned Katie Vick storyline.

Gewirtz says that in the years since then, he's come to understand the necessity of having a plan. "It's very dangerous to go out there on TV with no game plan."

WWE is now under the creative direction of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who functions in the role of Chief Content Officer for the company. There have been conspiracy theories that McMahon has still been involved somewhere in the creative process since his return to the company earlier this year. But Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently denied that McMahon has any involvement in the creative process, at least with "WWE NXT."