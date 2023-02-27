WWE Files Trademark For 'Jailhouse Street Fight'

WWE has officially trademarked the name for next month's "Jailhouse Streetfight Match" between Tony D'Angelo and Dijack at NXT Roadblock.

PWInsider.com reported Monday afternoon that WWE officially filed a trademark for the name for its new match type on February 22nd, making it an official part of the pro wrestling brand. Meanwhile, in kayfabe, D'Angelo is still waiting the response from his longtime rival to make the March 7 match official.

"Dijack, we've been at this for a couple of months now," D'Angelo told Dijack last week on "WWE NXT." "I think it's time we put this to an end."

D'Angelo and Dijack have been engaged in a bitter back-and-forth in recent months. Their rivalry appeared to come to a head at NXT's Vengeance Day event last month when he and fellow NXT star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo interfered in Dijack's match against NXT North American Champion Wes Lee — costing him an opportunity at the title in similar fashion to when Dijack cost D'Angelo his match against Lee in December.

Last week, D'Angelo laid out the street fight challenge to Dijack while underscoring the fierceness of their rivalry. "Me and Stacks, we thought of a couple different ideas on how to make Dijack disappear," he said, "but I decided that I'm going to handle this in the ring."

A street fight operates under similar rules to a "no holds barred" or "extreme rules" match where there are no disqualifications in play. However, a street fight often insinuates the wrestlers will rely heavily on battering their opponent with common household items, such as garbage cans, tables, chairs, and more.

"When it's all said and done, I'm going to be putting you in solitary confinement," D'Angelo told Dijack, warning him last week, "don't make me come find you."