Tony D'Angelo Challenges Dijak To A Jailhouse Street Fight At WWE NXT Roadblock

"The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing," Elvis Presley sang all those years ago. "You should've heard those knocked-out jailbirds sing."

Tony D'Angelo and Dijak will do their own version of the "Jailhouse Rock" on the "WWE NXT: Roadblock" special on Tuesday, March 7 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

D'Angelo, flanked by his flunky Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, challenged Dijak to a Jailhouse Street Fight at "NXT: Roadblock" after defeating Von Wagner on Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." Dijak is fresh off a loss at "NXT" Vengeance Day, where he unsuccessfully challenged "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee. The only other match officially announced for the "NXT: Roadblock" special is Roxanne Perez defending her "NXT" Women's Championship against former "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura.

Dijak returned to "NXT" in November of last year, previously having performed under the ring name T-Bar as part of the Retribution stable on WWE's main roster. Before being called up, he was wrestling as Dominik Dijakovic in "NXT."

Upon his return to the black and gold brand last year, Dijak immediately entered into the feud with Wes Lee that concluded at Vengeance Day. D'Angelo also challenged Lee for the North American Title at the end of last year and was also unsuccessful, returning from a brief injury hiatus around the same time as Dijak.

The last "NXT: Roadblock" special was infamous for being the night that Dolph Ziggler won the "NXT" Championship, besting Tommaso Ciampa and current champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match.