Backstage News On Vickie Guerrero's AEW Status

An update has surfaced on the future of Vickie Guerrero in AEW. Fightful reports that Guerrero will be wrapping things up with the promotion soon, but her departure doesn't appear to be on bad terms. Guerrero and AEW have reportedly agreed to part ways after the manager's contract expires this July.

Guerrero had been with AEW since December 2019. During her time with the company, she served as a manager for Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and, for a brief period, Andrade El Idolo. Behind the scenes, Guerrero did work for AEW Heels, which is an effort from AEW to build a community for female wrestling fans. Guerrero also played a role in numerous digital projects for Tony Khan's promotion. Fightful also noted that Guerrero recorded an episode for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast just last week.

Perhaps her exit from AEW won't come as a big surprise to wrestling fans. During an episode of "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show" last month, Guerrero told Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, that if the two don't become an onscreen pairing in AEW, they might just do something together outside of the promotion. Perhaps Guerrero was hinting that her time in AEW was coming to an end soon. On the flip side, AEW is more lenient towards its talent appearing on independent shows as long as there aren't any scheduling conflicts. Only time will tell what Guerrero does once her AEW contract expires, and if she'll stay in the wrestling business.