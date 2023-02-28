Women Of Wrestling Announces Two New Documentaries For Pluto TV

Two Women of Wrestling documentaries are coming. The all-female promotion has announced that "My Road To WOW – The Secrets Of The Superheroes" and "The Origin Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling" will both premiere on the Pluto TV Fight channel in March. The news comes after the company's "WOW: Women of Wrestling" show, which CBS Media Ventures syndicate, drew the highest viewership of its latest run on January 7 with 360,000 total viewers.

The upcoming "My Road To WOW – The Secrets Of The Superheroes" will take a peek behind the curtain and profile some of the current WOW roster. The press release discloses that "fans will see how these incredible women took a chance to become some of the Superheroes of WOW" and provide insight into their lives outside the ring. Meanwhile, "The Origin Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling" will explore "the larger-than-life story" behind WOW and the evolution of women's wrestling. WOW founder David McLane, WOW trainer Selina Majors, and WOW executive producer AJ Mendez – formerly AJ Lee in WWE – are all set to appear in that documentary.

WOW was founded in 2000 by McLane and is now owned by Jeanie Buss. In October 2021, it was announced that the promotion had signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Viacom CBS (now operating as Paramount Global) to air new weekly episodes. The following year, the organization revealed they had struck a deal with Pluto TV and The CW Television Network to broadcast never-seen-before episodes of "WOW: Women of Wrestling" via their respective platforms.