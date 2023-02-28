Former CMLL Star Microman Says Ultimo Guerrero Inspired Him Ahead Of MLW On Reelz Debut

At only 3'3 and 62 lbs, AAA and MLW star Microman is easily the smallest wrestler working in an American wrestling promotion these days. But his small stature has not prevented the 24-year-old star and son of lucha libre icon KeMonito from becoming beloved by fans both in the United States and his native Mexico.

However, it could've gone a lot differently for Microman had it not been for his trainer and mentor, CMLL star Ultimo Guerrero. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Microman discussed how great of an influence Guerrero was on his career.

"I needed to prove myself to Último Guerrero," Microman said. "He pushed me, and I never gave up. He saw this future in me, and he believed in me. He didn't want to be a mascot. I didn't want to be that, either. I am here to wrestle. I know I am smaller than anyone else, and I have heard hurtful comments about it. But I stay strong. That is why I decided to call myself Microman."

Microman himself is a veteran of CMLL, working for the promotion from 2017 to 2021, as a member of the promotion's newly formed Micro Division. During this time, Microman became arguably the top star of the division, and also competed in arguably its biggest ever match, defeating Chamuel in a mask vs. mask at CMLL's 86 Aniversario, the promotion's marquee event, on September 27, 2019.

Upon leaving CMLL, Microman worked several shows for AAA between late 2021 and 2022, though he hasn't wrestled a match for AAA since TripleMania XXX: Mexico City back in October. In MLW, his most recent feud has been with Real1, former WWE star Enzo Amore, with the two fighting in both singles action and a four way Dumpster Match.