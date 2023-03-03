Kenny Omega Recalls Lackluster Finish To His Exploding Barbed Wire Match

One of the most anticlimactic finishes in the modern history of wrestling happened in March 2021 at AEW Revolution when Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley battled in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. Unfortunately, the match won't be remembered for its incredible spots over the first 25 minutes, but rather the ending, which was literally a dud.

Speaking about the explosion that didn't go off, Omega joined Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, on her podcast, "The Sessions," detailing what it felt like to have the match ruined by the lackluster climax.

The former AEW World Champion talked about how things sometimes don't "work out the way you picture it" heading into matches, but that he was proud of the fight he and Moxley had prior to the end. Despite being worried about what could happen during the match, Omega mentioned that he never considered what would happen if the explosion failed, noting that the explosion worked out fine in rehearsals.

"It never popped into my mind, that feeling, that thought," Omega said. "You just think the stuff that you can't control is going to be there for you. I'm trying to worry about what can i do to control the unknown. The thing I can't control is any sort of technical aspect of the match. So I'm just trusting that all these people that have the know how and have been tasked to do this can pull it off."

AEW Revolution 2021 emanated from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, an arena that has a half roof, allowing air from the outside to come in. Omega stated that because of the arena's unique design and the day being windy, he thought that was the reason the explosion didn't go off until later figuring out that the person in charge of the explosion made a change just prior to the show's main event. Omega said the boss of the explosion crew did not attend rehearsals and showed up with a different idea of how to make the explosion go off. The new idea misfired, and Omega said he wished that they would've "just done what we practiced."