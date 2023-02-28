Kenny Omega Talks Relationship With Sami Zayn: 'I Love Him Like A Brother'

Though it's been quite some time since Kenny Omega and Sami Zayn found themselves performing in the same company, it's clear that the two Canadians still maintain a close bond. Appearing on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Omega spent some time reminiscing about his days in Japan with Zayn and the matches they were able to put on together over the course of their careers on the independents.

"I love him like a brother," Omega said of Zayn. "My greatest dormitory experience, and possibly my greatest experiences ever just in wrestling, was being able to kind of dorm with him in Japan. ... It was hanging out during the days, doing the matches at the nights, and then just kind of sitting and chilling and watching old 80s [and] 90s action movies."

Omega shared that he was proud of the matches they had together, as well as the fact that Zayn is currently showing the world just how much talent he possesses. In addition to talking about their friendship, the former AEW World Champion took the time to plug Zayn's charity, Sami For Syria, stating that it was a great cause and is just one more way that Zayn has been able to make a difference in the world.

Omega and Zayn, performing as El Generico, last shared a ring in 2012, when Omega defeated Generico for the KO-D Openweight Championship in DDT. Prior to that, the two wrestled numerous times in DDT as well as PWG back in the United States, both as opponents and tag team partners. In the more recent past, Omega has shared that Generico used to be the go-to person whom he would bounce ideas off, before he became close to the Young Bucks.