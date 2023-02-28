Eddie Kingston Says He And The AEW Office 'Have To Have A Talk'

With AEW Revolution set for this weekend in San Francisco, California, AEW is scheduled for a busy March, making its debut in several cities. Among those is Sacramento, California the Wednesday after, with one of the key stars in the company speculating he may not be at the show. Eddie Kingston, who is scheduled to wrestle on "AEW Dynamite" in the "Face of the Revolution" Ladder match, detailed why in an interview with Sactown Sports 1140.

"I may not be at Sacramento though, it all depends on how certain things go in the locker room with the office," Kingston said. "Especially with my match that's coming up on Wednesday, not really happy about it. Yeah, so we have to have a talk, me and I'm not going to say who's the office, everybody knows about Tony [Khan] but there are others. We all got to get together and talk. I want to go everywhere but I also, yanno, I got to be a businessman and put my foot down at some point. In a calm manner, that's what I'm still trying to learn, a professional manner."

What issues Kingston is referring to seem to be unclear at this time, though he has had problems with the locker room in the past. The AEW star previously revealed he found out about his inclusion in the match via social media. Kingston joins Sammy Guevara, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ortiz, the debuting Komander, Action Andretti, and AR Fox in the match, with the winner getting a future shot at TNT Champion Samoa Joe.