MJF Heavy Betting Favorite To Retain World Title At AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution week is officially here, with the first 2023 pay-per-view for AEW scheduled to take place this Sunday. Can MJF go the full sixty minutes against Bryan Danielson? Will Jamie Hayter retain against both Ruby Soho and Saraya? These are the questions many are asking, and the odds makers at BetOnline believe they have the answers. The current odds are as follows.

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) -5000 (1/50)

Bryan Danielson +900 (9/1)

AEW Women's Championship Match

Jamie Hayter (c) -1000 (1/10)

Ruby Soho +350 (7/2)

Saraya +450 (9/2)

TNT Championship Match

Wardlow -500 (1/5)

Samoa Joe (c) +300 (3/1)

AEW World Trios Championship Match

The Elite (c) -220 (5/11)

House of Black +155 (31/20)

Singles Match

"Hangman" Adam Page -600 (1/6)

Jon Moxley +350 (7/2)

Singles Match

Ricky Starks -400 (1/4)

Chris Jericho +250 (5/2)

Despite Danielson being an expert on hour-long matches, the odds are not in his favor here, with MJF an overwhelming favorite to retain his championship in the first ever 60-minute Iron Man match of his career. A successful title defense would be MJF's second since he won the title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear in November, and his first defense since defeating Ricky Starks in December.

Meanwhile, Hayter remains a strong favorite to retain her title against both Saraya and Soho, while "Hangman" Adam Page and Starks are respectable favorites to win their respective matches, and feuds, over Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho respectively. The odd makers aren't as confident in The Elite however, with the AEW Trios Champions only slight favorites over challengers House of Black. For those hoping for a title change, the odds makers are predicting at least one. Former TNT Champion Wardlow is favored to defeat Samoa Joe and regain the title.