Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

For the first time ever, the annual Face of the Revolution Ladder Match will be held on "AEW Dynamite," as opposed to the Revolution pay-per-view itself.

It was announced on the 2/24 "AEW Rampage" that Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ortiz, Komander, Action Andretti and AR Fox will compete in the ladder match, with the winner earning a future title shot against AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe. It was further revealed that Joe will be in the commentary booth for the match.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed via Twitter that the match will mark the debut of Komander, a highly-renowned luchador who has competed for promotions such as GCW, AAA and PWG in recent months.

It's worth noting that Joe has a TNT Championship defense against Wardlow next weekend at the Revolution pay-per-view. As such, the winner of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match could be challenging Wardlow for the title instead of Joe.

Besides the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, the confirmed lineup for the Revolution go-home episode of "Dynamite" includes Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Big Bill, HOOK defending his FTW Championship against Matt Hardy, and the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale to determine the fourth and final team in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at Revolution. Furthermore, Toni Storm will be squaring off with the returning Riho and Chris Jericho will face Peter Avalon in a tune-up bout ahead of his match against Ricky Starks at Revolution.

The last two Face of the Revolution Ladder Matches were won by Wardlow (2022) and Scorpio Sky (2021). In both instances, the winner went on to capture the TNT Championship.