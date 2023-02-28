CM Punk To Fan On Instagram: 'I'll Wrestle Again Just To Upset You'

One of the biggest questions in wrestling is whether or not CM Punk will ever return to the ring. However, the former AEW World Champion has now seemingly provided an answer, stating that he will lace up his boots at least one more time, even if it's just to spite one fan. A post from "The Pro Wrestling Podcast" shared quotes from Mark Henry's recent "Busted Open Radio" appearance in which the WWE Hall Of Famer made it clear that he would bring Punk back to AEW, which led to one fan asserting that Punk should stay retired.

This led to Punk responding in a now-deleted comment (via PWInsider): "You liked your own comment. Bold. I'll wrestle again just to upset you. You'll watch no matter where." Of course, Punk didn't say that he would wrestle again for AEW, which has raised questions about where he could end up competing. Punk has not been seen in AEW since All Out 2022, where he defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, and the infamous "Brawl Out" fiasco has led to the company no longer mentioning him on TV at all. Despite that, PWInsider reports Punk is still under contract with AEW, and he has been busy doing acting work as of late while he rehabs the torn triceps he suffered battling Moxley.

AEW boss Tony Khan has refused to give a clear comment on Punk's situation and what the future has in store for him, while there have been conflicting reports regarding how the roster feels. The likes of Henry and Dax Harwood have been vocal about believing Punk has got a lot to offer the company, while there have been reports that stars such as Chris Jericho are pushing for him not to return.