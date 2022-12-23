AEW Star Claims They Miss CM Punk

CM Punk hasn't appeared on AEW TV since the All Out fallout, which saw him criticize some of his colleagues at the post-show media scrum. The former AEW World Champion was reportedly suspended following a backstage altercation involving himself, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks that took place afterward; however, he is the only person involved in the drama whose AEW future remains unclear at this point.

Steel was reportedly released by the company following the incident and The Elite returned at AEW Full Gear, where they took on the Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships. Despite Punk not returning to AEW TV, certain stars from the company appear to have some love for the Chicago native.

Dax Harwood of FTR, who was in a short-lived faction with Punk known as CMFTR, recently posted a couple of photos with him, suggesting that their friendship is still strong. Harwood isn't the only star who wants to see Punk back in AEW, though, as Danhausen responded with a gif that says, "Yes!" when a Twitter user asked if he misses him.

During Punk's time in AEW, he won the AEW World Championship on two occasions; however, neither reign saw him successfully defend the title. He suffered an injury very quickly into his first run and when he and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faced off on an episode "Dynamite," Punk was defeated. Punk won the title for a second time at All Out, but he had to vacate it after suffering another injury, which he jokingly blamed Danhausen for in a recent social media post.