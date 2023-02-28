Tay Melo Says She Isn't Currently Cleared To Compete In AEW, Will Be Soon

AEW star Tay Melo is currently dealing with an injury, and she's not cleared for action, but insists she'll be having matches again soon. Melo was part of a brutal street fight on the January 13 "AEW Rampage." She teamed with Anna Jay A.S. to take on Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. The street fight left Melo with an injured back and Jay A.S. with dislocated ribs.

Appearing on "Elite POV," Melo said that after the match, she met with a couple of doctors, including the AEW doctor, to check on her back. "I'm not cleared for now, but I will be really soon," Melo said. The former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion admitted that she needed a wheelchair to get around an airport due to the pain she was in, but now she feels ready to go and just needs the all-clear from doctors. Melo revealed that she is no stranger to back problems, and the street fight on "Rampage" didn't start her injury woes.

"I have a [disc] protrusion in my back," Melo said. "So, it's something that I've been dealing with more than 10 years by now. I know how to go about it. So, before the match, I started feeling it a little bit, and the doctors in AEW are super good." Melo said she told the doctors she was ready to go and went through with the match, but now she'll need some time away from in-ring action.

