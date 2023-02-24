Anna Jay Confirms She Suffered Dislocated Ribs After AEW Rampage Street Fight

When recalling the January 13 Street Fight on "AEW Rampage," many might envision the startling image of a bloodied Ruby Soho, but as it turns out, Soho wasn't the only one feeling some nasty aftereffects. Teaming with Tay Melo, Anna Jay battled Soho and Willow Nightingale in the violent, and rather unforgiving, no-rules match. Each team took advantage of weapons, including garbage cans, thumbtacks, and chairs. For Anna Jay, the most brutal moment came when Nightingale set her up for a powerbomb through a table. Nightingale ended up absorbing the brunt of the bump though the table, as Jay's body nearly missed completely, landing on the concrete floor beside the stage instead.

Though reported to be "alright" following the table spot, Jay recently revealed she did suffer some dislocated ribs as a result. "Not fun," she tweeted. Following the Street Fight, Jay has been inactive from in-ring competition. Alluding to her subsequent injury as the reason for her absence, Jay wrote "Silence is just another word for pain." The exact timetable for Jay's in-ring AEW return remains unknown at this time.

In the months before her injury, Jay unleashed a more edgy attitude, turning herself heel last summer as she reunited with Melo and aligned with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Jay's recent Street Fight also marked only the second of her career. At New Year's Smash 2021, Jay, again, teamed with Melo, but that time, the two emerged victorious, defeating Penelope Ford and The Bunny to a largely positive reception.