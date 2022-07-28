Anna Jay has debuted a new nickname, a new look, and a new attitude.

After a hard-hitting match between Rush and current AEW Interim Champion Jon Moxley on Fight for the Fallen, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, Angelo Parker, and Anna Jay of Jericho Appreciation Society came out and say that they have been on a roll as of late. Chris Jericho then took the mic and said that Jay called him, asking for an opportunity that he was ultimately able to provide for her. Jay grabbed the mic and called herself a new Anna Jay, dubbing herself “Anna JAS” before calling herself the sexiest woman on the roster. She added that she is tougher than everyone else and said she can prove it by choking everyone out in the arena, showing off her new edgy attitude.

The #JerichoAppreciationSociety, with newest member Anna Jay, take this moment to congratulate #AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley on his latest win! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/bI3yVuTsCl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Jay turned heel last week during the Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. Conti came down and started brawling with the keeper of the cage, Ruby Soho. Jay ran down and asked Conti what she was doing before hitting Soho with a massive right hand and hugging Conti. Jay and Conti then lowered down the shark cage and unlocked the other members to let them out. Conti had previously invited Jay to join the faction in a backstage segment. Before that, the two had formed a tag team, dubbing themselves TayJay and taking on the likes of Penelope Ford, the Bunny, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and other AEW stars.

