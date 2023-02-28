Keith Lee Says He Might Team Up With Dustin Rhodes At AEW Revolution

Keith Lee recently returned to AEW during the February 17 edition of "Rampage" after not appearing on AEW TV since the December 21, 2022 "Dynamite." In returning to AEW TV, Lee continued his feud with Swerve Strickland, the man who (in storyline) injured Lee by double stomping a cinderblock on top of Lee's stomach — saving Dustin Rhodes from a similar fate in the process. With Lee returning right before AEW Revolution, some have questioned whether or not Lee will be taking on his former tag team partner in singles action at the pay-per-view.

While on "The Masked Man Show," former AEW World Tag Team Champion Lee addressed if he knows if he will be taking on Strickland at Revolution on March 5. "I know that Dustin, and/or Dusty as I like to call him, there is the opportunity and potential for us to have this tag match against Swerve and his guy," Lee said. "Parker is his name." Following his official turning on Lee, Strickland gained two allies in a faction known as Mogul Affiliates — Parker Boudreaux and Trench. Boudreaux and Trench have mainly acted as bodyguards and backup fro Strickland recently, however, Lee's statement seems to suggest that Boudreaux will be wrestling very soon. Lee and Rhodes have become allies since Lee saved "The Natural" from having his head put through a cinderblock, which is why the two would team up.

Despite Lee and Rhodes seemingly having a common enemy, it would make sense for Lee to be hesitant to team up with anyone, considering his former tag team partner was so willing to turn on him. During the months Lee and Strickland spent as a team, they were able to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships, eventually losing them to The Acclaimed.

