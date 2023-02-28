Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Winning AEW Dynamite Match After His Father's Death

Jeff Jarrett has had a lot to deal with over the last few weeks, but "The Last Outlaw" remains positive in part to due to all the love he's received from friends and fans. Jeff's father, Jerry Jarrett, sadly passed away on Valentine's Day, but the AEW star and executive took time to reflect during the latest episode of "My World."

"What a wonderful wacky life experience, really over the last two weeks. The ups and downs of life and sometimes the lows are unexpected, but look, out of every low, something good comes out of it," Jarrett said to co-host Conrad Thompson. The "good" he was referring to wasn't his battle royal victory with Jay Lethal, nor was it the "moral support" he received from Satnam Singh at ringside, but more about the journey he's had during the difficult time of his father's passing. Jarrett did note that when the time is right, they will do an episode on his dad, but now isn't that time. However, he did know it was right for him to get back into the ring not long after his dad passed away, and credits the plane ride home from that "AEW Dynamite" in Laredo as a moment to reflect on it all.

"The term 'celebration of life took on a new meaning for me and the outpouring, I mean The Rock's Instagram post, Stone Cold sent (and I know some of this is private, but I don't think Steve would mind), but just the texts and the messages and the voicemails from so many people Conrad," he said. "I just wish my dad could have heard, that's the one thing that does get me emotional, I wish he could have heard all those kind words that were said."