Tiffany Stratton Wants The Next Shot At The WWE NXT Women's Championship

During the February 28 edition of "WWE NXT," Tiffany Stratton cut a promo and made it clear that she wants the "NXT" Women's Championship. The current champion, Roxanne Perez, will be defending her title against former "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura at "NXT Roadblock" next week.

"I have proven that I am the very best woman in 'NXT' and all of you would be satisfied by that, but I'm never satisfied," said Stratton. "I don't want to be called the best, I want to be called the 'NXT' Women's Champion. Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura, I don't care who wins next week, because that title belongs to me."

Stratton defeated Katana Chance during this week's episode of "NXT," and a few weeks earlier got the better of Chase U's Thea Hail. Stratton made her "NXT" return last month at "NXT: New Year's Evil," where she cut a promo, telling fans that "the center of the universe is back." Before that, she had been gone since her Lights Out match with Wendy Choo in August 2022, where she lost

It's interesting to note that during last week's "NXT" house shows, Stratton faced both Perez and Satomura. Her first match was a singles bout against Satomura which Stratton lost, and the second one was a tag team match, where Perez, Satomura, Ivy Nile, and Tatum Paxley teamed up together to defeat Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Lash Legend, and Lola Vice.

Stratton made her 'NXT" debut on December 28, 2021, against Fallon Henley, a month after her WWE debut, which came on an episode of "WWE 205 Live" where she defeated Amari Miller.