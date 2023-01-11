Update On Tiffany Stratton's Status In WWE NXT

After being gone for months, "WWE NXT" Superstar Tiffany Stratton made her return on Tuesday during "NXT's" New Year's Evil event.

During her promo, Stratton called herself "a revelation" and said that in her first nine months in WWE, she picked up wrestling faster than any woman ever has. She ended her promo by saying that "the center of the universe is back."

Stratton has been out of action since the August 23, 2022 edition of "NXT," when she was defeated by Wendy Choo in a Lights Out Match.

The 23-year-old made her "NXT" debut on December 28, 2021 against Fallon Henley. Before that in November 2021, she defeated Amari Miller on "WWE 205 Live." Her biggest match to date was taking a then-injured Nikkita Lyons spot in the first-ever "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament. She made it to the finals but ultimately lost to the current "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

Stratton signed with WWE in August 2021. She was in the same WWE Performance Class with "WWE SmackDown" star and Bloodline member Solo Sikoa, former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champion Brooks Jensen, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson's brother, Bobby Steveson, "NXT" Superstar Malik Blade, and former "NXT" Superstar Bodhi Hayward.

It's interesting to note that during an interview with "El Brunch de WWE," Stratton revealed that her dream opponent was Charlotte Flair. Like Stratton, Flair also made her WWE return recently as she came back to the promotion during the last "SmackDown" of 2022 and won the "SmackDown" Women's title from Ronda Rousey.