“NXT” superstar Tiffany Stratton might still be at the beginning of her WWE career, but the 23-year-old has some big ambitions when it comes to one particular WWE main roster opponent she would like to face in the future.

“Charlotte Flair,” Stratton said when asked on “El Brunch de WWE” about a dream opponent she would like to go one-on-one with. “I would love to have a match with her.”

The young upstart, nicknamed the “Buff Barbie Doll” — a name that, in the same interview, she revealed stemmed from her bodybuilding days, having been supplied during a Snapchat promotional feature about herself — made her WWE debut in December 2021, just four months after signing with the company on an episode of “205 Live.” Since that appearance, Stratton, who portrays the gimmick of wealthy daughter of a rich family who gets everything she wants and leads a luxurious lifestyle, has gone on to become a permanent fixture on “NXT.” She recently came close to claiming her first major accolade, but came up short in the finals of the inaugural “NXT” Women’s Breakout Tournament against Roxanne Perez after replacing an injured Nikkita Lyons in the semi-finals. She did, however, score a big win over rival Wendy Choo on the “Great American Bash” episode of “NXT.”

Stratton’s chosen dream opponent, on the other hand, is currently taking a sabbatical from WWE after losing the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship in an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash to Ronda Rousey. Flair, who has won the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Women’s Championship six times each, married her partner Andrade El Idolo during her time away, but she is expected to return to television in the coming weeks after being advertised for a “SmackDown” taping scheduled on August 12 in Raleigh, NC.

