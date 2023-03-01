AEW Dynamite Preview (3/1): Bryan Danielson & MJF Speak, Two Championship Bouts, Multi-Man Ladder Match, More

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" will see Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Bryan Danielson provide their final words before the Revolution pay-per-view. The two stars are set to collide in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship this weekend after "The American Dragon" spent several weeks overcoming various opponents to become the number one contender. MJF and Danielson came to blows last week after "The Salt of the Earth" spoke about the Blackpool Combat Club member's family.

Regarding this evening's in-ring action, a "Face of the Revolution" ladder match will determine the next challenger for the AEW TNT Championship. Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Konosuke Takeshita, Action Andretti, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Komander (making his AEW debut) will all participate in that bout. A Casino Tag Team Battle Royale will also decide which duo will claim the final place in the AEW World Tag Team Championship four-way bout on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy and Big Bill seek to bring the gold home to The Firm. Hardy is set to challenge HOOK for the FTW Championship, while Bill is penciled in for a clash with Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Seven nights ago, "Pretty" Peter Avalon appeared as he sought to accept Ricky Starks' open challenge for Revolution. However, Chris Jericho nailed the 33-year-old with the Judas Effect to stop him in his tracks before taking Starks' offer himself. As a result of the attack, "The Demo God" and Avalon will collide in the ring tonight. Lastly, Riho is set to compete on "Dynamite" for the first time since October 2022 against Toni Storm.