Cody Rhodes Names His Top 3 Desired Opponents Post-Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match, and he will now challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if he'll actually defeat Roman Reigns for the gold, but if he does, he wants to defend the title against three specific opponents.

In a recent interview with "The AJ Awesome Show," the "American Nightmare" revealed that he wants to test his might against GUNTHER, Johnny Gargano, and Edge at some point. Regarding GUNTHER, Rhodes described him as a "special talent" and praised his Royal Rumble performance. The match saw GUNTHER break a historic record, and Rhodes believes that the WWE Intercontinental Champion conducts himself the way that wrestlers should, especially when it comes to diet, training, and performance.

That said, his reason for wanting to go up against Johnny Gargano is entirely different. Rhodes recalled being in AEW and feeling the need to bring his A-game on Wednesday nights — back when Gargano was an "NXT" superstar. "You had to oppose him with something strong because he delivers." Rhodes went on to praise Gargano as a "wrestler's wrestler" and said that he's keen to discover if their respective styles can mesh.

As for Edge, Rhodes wants to face the WWE Hall of Famer before he retires from in-ring competition. "I don't know much time Edge has left, he could do this forever if he wanted to. He's in better shape than every locker room combined." However, he also has a point to prove as Edge used to view him as a rookie, so he's keen to show the veteran how much he's grown since their early exchanges.