Heath Discusses Possible Nexus Reunion And Why It Hasn't Happened Yet

The Nexus left their mark in WWE in 2010 when the original "WWE NXT" cast members all formed a faction and tried to take over WWE's main roster. A decade later, former Nexus member Darren Young revealed WWE had planned a Nexus reunion for WrestleMania 36 weekend, although details were scarce. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans, but then a documentary on the faction was filmed in 2021. Unfortunately, that never saw the light of day either.

Former Nexus member Heath Slater recently spoke to "Wrestling Shoot Interviews" and explained what he knew about the shelved documentary.

"Well, yes, let's just say it was a rumor," Heath said. "But it was a rumor that could've been true. So they were going to do a documentary about Nexus, but the only people they could get was Wade [Barrett], Darren Young, and I want to say that was it. I don't think they asked [Michael] Tarver. Ryback and WWE just don't have a great relationship." Heath recalled he was signed to Impact Wrestling, the former Justin Gabriel was working with Ring of Honor, and Daniel Bryan would have been nearing the end of his WWE contract in the spring of 2021.

Heath also alluded to the scrapped 2020 reunion and revealed there were plans for a Nexus attack at the canceled NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay event. "We were all supposed to be front row," Heath said. "We all show up. They're looking like, 'What the hell's happening,' and then we pretty much do what we did in 2010, but it didn't happen."

Barrett is currently the only original Nexus member under WWE contract although he no longer competes. Danielson went on to join AEW, while Heath remains active in Impact and Fred Rosser competes for NJPW STRONG.