Keith Lee Initially Turned Down 'Bearcat' Gimmick In WWE

Keith Lee has long had the mentality of taking what his bosses give him and trying to knock it out of the park, but even he initially turned down an idea for a character change. Lee is a member of the AEW roster, but was once featured on the "WWE Raw" brand. Despite having success on "WWE NXT," Lee was ultimately given the "Bearcat" nickname and a gimmick change that didn't go anywhere before he was released by WWE in 2021. Appearing on "The Masked Man Show," Lee admitted he wasn't a fan of the "Bearcat" idea from the start.

"Initially, I actually turned it down and didn't want anything to do with it because I didn't understand it," Lee said. Lee did eventually assume the role, but his attempt to make the character work simply didn't resonate with fans. He said he didn't take joy in being presented as a big wrestler who roars.

Lee took it as an honor to be put in pivotal spots with the likes of Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns before the "Bearcat" gimmick came to life. He said being in the ring with those names was proof that he could hang with the wrestling industry's best talent. With that said, Lee sensed changes were being made that could potentially hurt his stock. "There were circumstances that were odd, strange, if you will," Lee said. "A great example would be the very sudden changing of entrance music and change in attire."

