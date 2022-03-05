In an interview with the New York Post, AEW star Keith Lee was asked about the differences between the character he wants to play and how he was presented on the WWE main roster, where he worked from the fall of 2020 until his release in November of 2021.

In particular, Keith Lee was asked if the Bearcat character he played in WWE didn’t fit what he was going for, something Lee wasn’t quite ready to state.

“I wouldn’t go that far along,” Lee said. “I just think that the difference was so stark that it confused people.”

Keith Lee further went on to state that everyone in wrestling has different views on how things should be handled, including with himself. He ultimately feels his transition in character and style could’ve been handled better if there had been a reason from his shift, as opposed to it happening cold.

“In my personal opinion, and we all have different opinions, there are different theologies in this thing,” Lee said. “When it comes to such a drastic thing, I think you either… with my time being out, I could have come out with that and just been different altogether, or if you were going to present me as I was and then have this sudden shift, I think it’s better done if there is a story, a reason for said shift. I think it’s a fairly simple story to tell. It’s a very subjective situation.”

Despite all of that, when asked how he looked back on his WWE tenure, Keith Lee had nothing bad to say. He’s ultimately very thankful for the time he had with the WWE.

“Gratitude,” Lee admitted. “There’s not a lot of people that make it there, man, and a lot of people that want to. I am one of the few that did. It has afforded me abilities to do things that many cannot. There are a lot of things that maybe wouldn’t have happened had I never ventured there. There’s a lot to be thankful for.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]