Mickie James Believes It's Time For Victoria To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

A women's wrestling veteran recently made a surprise return to Impact, and her colleagues think it is high-time she is leveled up to WWE Hall Of Fame status. Victoria (aka Tara) popped up on Impact in January as a surprise partner for Gisele Shaw, and Knockouts Champion Mickie James noted how much it meant to her longtime friend to get back in the ring in front of fans.

"When you come back, and I think that's why Victoria was so emotional, because the fans remember and she was the same way at the Rumble when she came back," James said on "Busted Open Radio," noting that the fans exploded when she came back. "It's cool to see when someone gets their flowers." Victoria did surprise WWE viewers just a few years ago during the "Thunderdome Era," returning for the Royal Rumble in 2021. Host Tommy Dreamer mentioned how he thinks it's time for her to get inducted into WWE Hall of Fame, and noted that it would be appropriate this year in Los Angeles.

"I think so, too," James agreed. "Almost like there's been so many that have gone in and all deserving women, you know what I mean? But I feel like she was breaking down barriers in that whole era of women," she said, naming off a litany of names including Lita, Jazz, Trish Stratus and Molly Holly. Victoria started off her WWE career as one of The Godfather's escorts, but came into her own as an unhinged force in the Ruthless Aggression era.

