Christopher Daniels Believes There's An Opportunity For The New ROH With Hardcore Wrestling Fans

Weekly Ring of Honor programming returns this week with one-hour episodes streaming on Honor Club every Thursday, and AEW talent and producer Christopher Daniels is set to be part of the relaunch under Tony Khan's ownership. "The Fallen Angel" has a storied history with the brand as he was one-half of the inaugural ROH World Tag Team Champions and went on to carry the flag as ROH World Champion during another run with the company in 2017. As ROH continues to rebuild, Daniels is hopeful the brand will become an alternative for fans again.

"I think there's an opportunity to cater to that fanbase that was starving for that type of wrestling back when it was sort of desolate on the wrestling landscape," Daniels told PWMania. "That's one of the reasons ROH was even thought about and brought to life." Daniels recalled how the same fans who were "enamored" with ECW were the same fans that attended ROH events during their first year. Daniels added, "There is an opportunity to cater to that hardcore fanbase who likes both AEW and WWE, but also wants to know of the young guys coming up, like Blake Christian, Leon Ruff, all the guys who are working in the ROH stuff right now. We're going to try to make ROH reach the levels it had before the pandemic."

Daniels noted that he would love to see ROH return to television on a Warner Broadcasting affiliate, but he understands the "situation" they are in with AEW programming airing on TNT and TBS. Ultimately, he just wants to see "upward progress" of AEW so that ROH can rise up to that level as well.