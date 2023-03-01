Dax Harwood Clarifies Stance On AEW's Award Slight, If FTR Is In The Dynamite Casino Battle Royal

Dax Harwood of FTR has cleared the air about one of his recent issues with AEW. Harwood took to his Twitter account and made it clear he didn't appreciate AEW downplaying FTR's Wrestling Observer Newsletter award for "Feud of the Year" along with The Briscoe Brothers. Taking to his "FTR with Dax" podcast, Harwood revealed how he felt about AEW acknowledging Jay and Mark Briscoe but not FTR.

"I did feel slighted, I can't lie," Harwood said. "Just because we worked so hard last year ... with what I feel was not the best content, not the best effort to maximize our momentum from last year, we did our best to make everything work."

Harwood expressed his belief that he and Cash Wheeler did all they could to make things work despite the circumstances. That said, Harwood did admit that FTR's future with AEW is uncertain. He said he doesn't blame the company for not showcasing himself and Wheeler because Tony Khan doesn't know if the team will stay with the promotion, so he eventually realized it "wasn't that big a deal."

Some fans aren't convinced that the relationship between FTR and AEW is muddy, and that Harwood's gripes are all part of a work for an FTR return at the Casino Battle Royale, which will be held on the March 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Harwood responded to the speculation.

"I can't tell ya the truth," Harwood said. "I wouldn't want to do that to AEW; I wouldn't want to do that to us." Harwood did insist that his tweets about feeling slighted by AEW were not part of a work.

