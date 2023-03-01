New WWE WrestleMania 39 Poster Confirms John Cena Appearance

WWE has seemingly confirmed 16-time world champion John Cena will make an appearance at this year's WrestleMania 39 event, according to the promotion's latest poster advertising the show.

WWE released its official poster for WrestleMania 39 on Wednesday, showcasing its main event match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at the top. Underneath, Cena is shown front and center alongside other prominent members of WWE's current day roster, such as Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, and more. Rapper Snoop Dogg also appears near the center of the lineup, which also includes fan favorites like Sami Zayn and Asuka.

Cena, who last wrestled on television on the New Year's Eve edition of "WWE SmackDown," was already speculated to appear at the marquee event given that the promotion has advertised he'll be on "WWE Raw" next week to address the crowd. Major WWE stars often return to the promotion in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania each year to be confronted by an opponent ahead of a planned match.

Cena is scheduled to appear on "Raw" next week in Boston, Massachusetts, where WWE will likely lay out its plans for the returning superstar.

WrestleMania 39 will also take place in Los Angeles, California and has been branded under the tag line, "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood," raising expectations even more that crossover stars like Cena would make an appearance in some form. Cena's stock in Hollywood has skyrocketed in recent years, appearing in major film franchises like "Fast & Furious" and the DC Universe's "The Suicide Squad." The wrestler-turned-actor has also held starring roles in television series like HBO's "Peacemaker," as well as being a co-host on the competition show "Wipeout."